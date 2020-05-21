Hiding under grass...

I found this on the drive tonight....it’s very small but I just thought ...a photo for today!!
Three good things:
1. What’s App friendships & contacts.
2. Green Flag the rescue firm...came out & rescued our daughter when her car broke down today.
3. Chocolate...it has to be mentioned as a good thing...I am addicted to it just now....I can’t seem to pass the drawer we keep it without having a square!
I agree so much about What'sApp.....international catch up is great.
And very good about Green Flag.
We're enjoying the chocolate too ......it is very good for you too!!