Hydrangea by happypat
Hydrangea

A boring shot today but I haven’t been anywhere this week so very short on interesting photos.

No good things today!
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
No good things...that doesn’t sound good. I’ve never heard you say that before. Sending Love your way
June 9th, 2020  
Very pretty
June 9th, 2020  
