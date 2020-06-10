Previous
Social distancing

Only one person from each family allowed in Pebbys so while I went to the village supermarket for some tonic water Harry queued for his pork pies.
He is inside the shop here but I noticed everybody was behaving & queueing the right way.

Three good things:
1. Kind words from you all on our latest woes......thank you all.
2. I have had to order a new mobile phone, mine has been going beserk changing pages all on its own. Jack thinks it might be the circuit board.
3. My walk with friend postponed until tomorrow as it rained this morning.
Sarah Bremner ace
The queues aren't too bad really in small places as folk tend to be friendly and happy to chat.
But I haven't had to queue on a wet day! Definitely not a gardening day today.
