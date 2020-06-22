Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3190
The squirrel run.
Our wall is constantly used as a road for the squirrels who live in the trees around the front garden & the food source which is the bird table.
We have regularly had as many as seven squirrels on the bird table at one time.
You should be able to see two here.
Three good things:
1. I bought some better clips for my hair, the kirby grips kept sliding out.
2. Ice cream cornets.
3. Schools in our area opened at last today!
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
3957
photos
143
followers
125
following
873% complete
View this month »
3183
3184
3185
3186
3187
3188
3189
3190
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
18th June 2020 8:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
bird
,
table
,
wall
,
squirrels
julia
ace
Cheeky little 'monkeys'.. love your map of NZ but what happened to stewart Island?..
June 22nd, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
I can see two ! - fortunately the squirrel doesn't visit my garden too often !! perhaps Alfie's presence deters them , although he doesn't seem to bother as to what is in the garden !
June 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close