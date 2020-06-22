Previous
The squirrel run. by happypat
The squirrel run.

Our wall is constantly used as a road for the squirrels who live in the trees around the front garden & the food source which is the bird table.

We have regularly had as many as seven squirrels on the bird table at one time.
You should be able to see two here.

Three good things:
1. I bought some better clips for my hair, the kirby grips kept sliding out.
2. Ice cream cornets.
3. Schools in our area opened at last today!
julia ace
Cheeky little 'monkeys'.. love your map of NZ but what happened to stewart Island?..
June 22nd, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
I can see two ! - fortunately the squirrel doesn't visit my garden too often !! perhaps Alfie's presence deters them , although he doesn't seem to bother as to what is in the garden !
June 22nd, 2020  
