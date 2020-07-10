Leafy Lytham

My daughter Cathy took me out for the afternoon today.

It was such a treat & almost felt as normal before this dreadful pandemic turned the world upside down.

Except for the odd mask you couldn’t tell any difference to a normal day out.

The cafes & restaurants were open & doing good trade, plenty shopping & sitting out in the square, we were quite taken aback but it was good to see people spending money & doing our bit for the economy...we both helped out a bit there!



Three good things:

1. The skirt I bought from Seasalt & couldn't try on fits & even better what I thought was a very tight fit pulling on with the elastic waist, I noticed as I took it off actually has a side zip!

2. Nice to be driven.

3. I used Apple Pay twice! I’m learning!