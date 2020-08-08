The Lake District mountains.

We occasionally see the mountains of the Lake District which are around 40 minutes car ride away but this morning they were very visible & looked so near!

Despite living quite near we rarely go, I have no idea why. Harry & I are not good at days out, we can never decide where to go, we aren’t used to having days off or there is grass to be cut, hopefully when we move & have less garden we will shape up & go places!



Three good things:

1. Our house buyers have signed the preliminary forms, came up from Cheshire specially!

2. Harry is minding a dog & a horse for two weeks! He has the vet number & next of kin....a big responsibility!

3. A BBQ smell is wafting over from somewhere!