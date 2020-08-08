Previous
Next
The Lake District mountains. by happypat
Photo 3237

The Lake District mountains.

We occasionally see the mountains of the Lake District which are around 40 minutes car ride away but this morning they were very visible & looked so near!
Despite living quite near we rarely go, I have no idea why. Harry & I are not good at days out, we can never decide where to go, we aren’t used to having days off or there is grass to be cut, hopefully when we move & have less garden we will shape up & go places!

Three good things:
1. Our house buyers have signed the preliminary forms, came up from Cheshire specially!
2. Harry is minding a dog & a horse for two weeks! He has the vet number & next of kin....a big responsibility!
3. A BBQ smell is wafting over from somewhere!
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
886% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise