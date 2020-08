Family bubble

Lovely lunch out with Cathy, Garth, Jack & Garth’s mum Ruth.

We went to The Apple Store near Scorton.

Plenty of hand washing facilities, outside tables with lots of space between them, it was a really lovely place to go.

Jacks first venture out as his quarantine ends.



Three good things:

1. Good news re house sale...fingers crossed this time!

2. A present of a trendy face mask from my favourite shop in Garstang.

3. Loving the warm sitting out weather.