Paddy

Harry is on his last couple of days looking after Paddy & Titch the dog.

The pair of them have it down to a fine art now...all runs very smoothly. He’s just come in from the field here...just shout his name & he’s at the gate!

Titch was having a bit of a sulk tonight & wouldn't go out but he will at 8.30pm when Harry goes to check them before night.



Three good things:

1. The house saga is coming to an end!!

2. A busy buzzing Garstang on market day with people adhering to rules. It’s surprising how rude you can feel walking around people as if they were sort of unclean! We just smile at each other!

3. Finished form filling!