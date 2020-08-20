Previous
Paddy by happypat
Photo 3249

Paddy

Harry is on his last couple of days looking after Paddy & Titch the dog.
The pair of them have it down to a fine art now...all runs very smoothly. He’s just come in from the field here...just shout his name & he’s at the gate!
Titch was having a bit of a sulk tonight & wouldn't go out but he will at 8.30pm when Harry goes to check them before night.

Three good things:
1. The house saga is coming to an end!!
2. A busy buzzing Garstang on market day with people adhering to rules. It’s surprising how rude you can feel walking around people as if they were sort of unclean! We just smile at each other!
3. Finished form filling!
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
890% complete

carol white ace
A lovely capture
August 20th, 2020  
Dianne
What great neighbours you are to look after these two animals. Yes, social distancing is strange isn’t it? I am off to the supermarket today after nearly two weeks - I have been putting it off, but cannot eek it out any longer. It’s good having eggs and a small vege garden to help get by.
August 20th, 2020  
julia ace
All good to hear.. Paddy looks happy to get a pat from Harry..
August 20th, 2020  
