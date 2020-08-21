Before....

This bungalow is the place we have almost bought twice! Last March it came on the market & we viewed & put an offer in. Our house was up for sale & we got an offer....all systems go!
The lady owner who was then in a nursing home died so the bungalow went to probate.
After seven weeks our buyers house sale fell through so back to square one.
Then came Brexit & no one dared to be buying houses!
Then came Christmas & bungalow was off probate but the garden plans weren’t right...off to land registry!
We went to NZ & came back to COVID....we decided our house would take ages to sell so withdrew from buying bungalow!
It was promptly under offer again!
Four months later & our house is under offer again with a positive sale.
The owner of bungalow contacted us on Thursday saying he had put it back on the marker & were we interest we snapped it up!!
I know the poor thing looks in bad nick at the moment but in six months time you won’t recognise it hopefully!
A large south facing garden which we love, very overgrown & plans to extend & modernise the house so a project!
The top photo was taken from half way down the garden.
Three good things:
1. All 365 friends for sticking with us over the long months of house selling...fingers crossed third time lucky!
2. Jack is coming to visit tonight bringing fish & chips & showing us his new car.
3. The most important GT is that Cathys cat Gus was hit by a car in the night. She took him to the vet with what looked like a broken leg. After a £500 X-ray they discovered he had a crack on his pelvis which is not in the movable part & should heal itself....just antibiotics prescribed but poor boy is very sore.