Eileen by happypat
Photo 3256

Eileen

This is my friend Eileen on her ninetieth birthday in January.
She has just had a major operation on Monday, I saw her yesterday & she’s up & walking to the end of her road & back!

Three good things:
1. You can’t keep a good woman down!
2. A survey chap came today for the buyers...I had to put the poor visiting cat in his crate & sit outside for an hour & a half....I was so glad to get back inside!
3. I can’t believe it’s almost dark at 8.40pm tonight....autumn is coming! I love the changing seasons.
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
892% complete

View this month »

