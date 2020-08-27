Eileen

This is my friend Eileen on her ninetieth birthday in January.

She has just had a major operation on Monday, I saw her yesterday & she’s up & walking to the end of her road & back!



Three good things:

1. You can’t keep a good woman down!

2. A survey chap came today for the buyers...I had to put the poor visiting cat in his crate & sit outside for an hour & a half....I was so glad to get back inside!

3. I can’t believe it’s almost dark at 8.40pm tonight....autumn is coming! I love the changing seasons.