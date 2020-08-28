Previous
St Michaels village church. by happypat
Photo 3257

St Michaels village church.

The medieval church in the village of St. Michaels on Wyre has had a very old gravestone & many ancient stone paving flags stolen during the night last week.
A shocking find in the morning...usually it’s lead off the roof they pinch but never heard of going for the pathway before!

Three good things:
1. Crowdfunding has raised over £2000 already to replace them. English heritage has been advising & it’s going to be costly to replace them in the right age as the originals.
2. Treats for the cat!
3. Two bags of clothes dropped off at the charity shop...they are taking two bags per family on a Friday.
Pat Knowles

Issi Bannerman ace
Paving flags? How on earth does that happen, I mean, seriously?! What a lovely village church.
August 28th, 2020  
Christine ace
Lovely capture. A church near us has had paving flags removed as well. That must be the latest thing
August 28th, 2020  
bep
That's rather shocking...
Beautiful old church.
August 28th, 2020  
