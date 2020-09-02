Painting yellow

The cottage down the lane is having a repaint.

This is where Dorothy used to live but where now Jeff & Margaret live.

They have spent much money over the last year doing the house & garden up to their liking.

Before it was white now it’s yellow!



Three good things:

1. Lunch out & a good catch up with Dot.

2. Charlie her little grandson who had the brain tumour started school today. All is not well with him but he was excited to start for half a day

It went well.

3. A horrid wet day so I ploughed on with A Suitable Boy. About thirty pages to read yet then I’m done!