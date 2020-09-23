Sorting the books

I decided to go in the shed & tackle the mountain of boxes that have been in there since last June 2019.
Left there after our aborted sale of the house last summer.
Eight boxes of books, absolutely ridiculous, can’t think what I was thinking of boxing every book I had.
I have whittled them down to five boxes today & three to go to the charity shop. Not done them any good being out all winter but all saved.
One book I was going to throw out as it’s out of date was an old Alistair Sawday B&B book from 1999 with our entry in it.
I always thought that you had to be really good to be honoured to have a mention on there but when he came to inspect was shocked to find we had to pay & it wasn’t on merit at all!
Strangely the book it was in came out the year we moved here so I never got any advantage from being in it! @sarah19 will remember this place & I met her & her family for the first time when they came for b&b .....I can’t remember how long ago...could be 30 years perhaps!
Three good things:
1. I have made a start with packing up!
2. I went to a funeral this morning of a very well known local vegetable shop business man. He died suddenly & we knew them socially but if course only 30 allowed. Lots if customers & friends lining the road but unexpectedly they conducted the funeral outside so we were all able to be there. Music & everything. It was lovely.
3. A mattress topper I washed yesterday & put on the washing line has dripped it’s way to half dry....I can finish it off inside. I will think twice about washing another.....dry clean next!