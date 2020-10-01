September morning

I will miss this view so much when we move, there will be no view of fields like this in our new place. A large garden but not a field!

Looking particularly beautiful on a rather hazy late September morning.



Three good things:

1. Harry was picked at random to be part of a survey for Coronavirus. Lots of questions to answer & a test which we did last Saturday morning. Today the result came back negative.

2. A video call with my youngest brother.

3. More packing. It’s amazing what you find tucked away in drawers!