I will miss this view so much when we move, there will be no view of fields like this in our new place. A large garden but not a field!
Looking particularly beautiful on a rather hazy late September morning.
Three good things:
1. Harry was picked at random to be part of a survey for Coronavirus. Lots of questions to answer & a test which we did last Saturday morning. Today the result came back negative.
2. A video call with my youngest brother.
3. More packing. It’s amazing what you find tucked away in drawers!