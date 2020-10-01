Previous
Next
September morning by happypat
Photo 3291

September morning

I will miss this view so much when we move, there will be no view of fields like this in our new place. A large garden but not a field!
Looking particularly beautiful on a rather hazy late September morning.

Three good things:
1. Harry was picked at random to be part of a survey for Coronavirus. Lots of questions to answer & a test which we did last Saturday morning. Today the result came back negative.
2. A video call with my youngest brother.
3. More packing. It’s amazing what you find tucked away in drawers!
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
901% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Such a beautiful view
October 1st, 2020  
julia ace
It is a beautiful view hopefully there will be plenty to photograph at the new place you will have fun exploring.. Pleased Harry was negative..
October 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise