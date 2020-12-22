Socially distanced

Three of us met up yesterday in the car park of the restaurant we normally go for a meal. Two missing here but we had a bit of a picnic under the brolly in the rain.

Irish coffee & hot mince pies!

It was so lovely seeing each other even though a bit chilly & bedraggled!



Three good things:

1. We bought a potted Christmas tree to put lights on outside. We will plant it in a suitable place eventually.

2. The love for our pets. We saw the guy in the next village taking his old dog for a walk in the pram...often see him.

3. The first of two vaccines into Harry’s arm.