We miss you! by happypat
Photo 3375

We miss you!

Happy Christmas to all my 365 friends & hope wherever your loved ones are in the world you will be together in your hearts.

A strange Christmas but the meaning is still the same so hope we all have a very happy quieter day & that 2021 brings us:

Fun
Laughter
Eating out
Lunch out with friends
Concerts
Holidays
Shopping
Economy booming
No mention of Brexit
Plus everything your heart wishes for!

Happy Christmas!
🎄🎄🎄🎄🍷🎈🎂
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
924% complete

John Falconer ace
Merry Christmas to you too.
December 25th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Happy Holidays Pat
December 25th, 2020  
Bep
Merry Christmas, Pat!
December 25th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful message and very meaningful. Merry Christmas.
December 25th, 2020  
