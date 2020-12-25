Sign up
We miss you!
Happy Christmas to all my 365 friends & hope wherever your loved ones are in the world you will be together in your hearts.
A strange Christmas but the meaning is still the same so hope we all have a very happy quieter day & that 2021 brings us:
Fun
Laughter
Eating out
Lunch out with friends
Concerts
Holidays
Shopping
Economy booming
No mention of Brexit
Plus everything your heart wishes for!
Happy Christmas!
🎄🎄🎄🎄🍷🎈🎂
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
4148
photos
139
followers
129
following
924% complete
View this month »
John Falconer
ace
Merry Christmas to you too.
December 25th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Happy Holidays Pat
December 25th, 2020
Bep
Merry Christmas, Pat!
December 25th, 2020
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful message and very meaningful. Merry Christmas.
December 25th, 2020
