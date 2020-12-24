A simple bungalow transformed!

You would never guess that this magnificent display looks nothing in the cold light of day.

On my way back from dropping Connie home last night I went through the village specially to take a photo for the boys in NZ.



Three good things:

1. My friend has lent me a glove support for my wrist but it’s much better today although I can’t lift anything.

2. I walked down to the Cartford to pick up a TOTI at home meal....it was buzzing with a brass band, turkey burger buns & hot coffee.. I forgot my phone!

3. Off to church tonight at 8pm but hoping to talk to the boys in NZ when I get back.



A very happy Christmas to all my 365 friends...may next year lift us out of these doldrums & we can beat this life changing virus.

