A simple bungalow transformed! by happypat
Photo 3374

A simple bungalow transformed!

You would never guess that this magnificent display looks nothing in the cold light of day.
On my way back from dropping Connie home last night I went through the village specially to take a photo for the boys in NZ.

Three good things:
1. My friend has lent me a glove support for my wrist but it’s much better today although I can’t lift anything.
2. I walked down to the Cartford to pick up a TOTI at home meal....it was buzzing with a brass band, turkey burger buns & hot coffee.. I forgot my phone!
3. Off to church tonight at 8pm but hoping to talk to the boys in NZ when I get back.

A very happy Christmas to all my 365 friends...may next year lift us out of these doldrums & we can beat this life changing virus.
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

