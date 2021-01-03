Previous
Next
Two Harrys by happypat
Photo 3383

Two Harrys

On our walk this afternoon it took us two hours to walk the 4.8kms as we kept meeting people we knew to stop & chat to. Seven lots of different neighbours to pass the time of day with all at social distance apart of course.
Here Harry is talking to our nephew Harry through the hedge.
They are discussing mole traps....moles are very active just now.

1. A lovely frosty day so the fields weren’t as muddy.
2. A gift of pot of parsnip soup!
3. We saw a Jay in our garden this morning...I have never seen one before.
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
926% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Greenwood ace
Village life!
January 3rd, 2021  
Bep
Nice capture of the two Harrys. Lovely to see the sun through the hedge.
January 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise