Two Harrys

On our walk this afternoon it took us two hours to walk the 4.8kms as we kept meeting people we knew to stop & chat to. Seven lots of different neighbours to pass the time of day with all at social distance apart of course.

Here Harry is talking to our nephew Harry through the hedge.

They are discussing mole traps....moles are very active just now.



1. A lovely frosty day so the fields weren’t as muddy.

2. A gift of pot of parsnip soup!

3. We saw a Jay in our garden this morning...I have never seen one before.

