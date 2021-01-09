Zero one

We have a very healthy living option in the village. It opened just as covid descended on the world so very unfortunate timing.

It does as the name says, zero pollution on the earth. All non plastic & recyclable, everything from washing detergents, whole foods, & planet friendly toys & household supplies.

It’s interesting inside & I have been in & bought porridge oats but perhaps don’t use it as much as I should. She does mail order too.



Three good things:

1. Some new scissors.

2. Lots of people to see on our walk. Passed the time of day, socially distanced of course.

3. The pleasure you get when you come in after a good walk & are able to sit down by the fire with a cup of tea knowing you’ve not been a couch potato!