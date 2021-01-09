Previous
Zero one
Zero one

We have a very healthy living option in the village. It opened just as covid descended on the world so very unfortunate timing.
It does as the name says, zero pollution on the earth. All non plastic & recyclable, everything from washing detergents, whole foods, & planet friendly toys & household supplies.
It’s interesting inside & I have been in & bought porridge oats but perhaps don’t use it as much as I should. She does mail order too.

Three good things:
1. Some new scissors.
2. Lots of people to see on our walk. Passed the time of day, socially distanced of course.
3. The pleasure you get when you come in after a good walk & are able to sit down by the fire with a cup of tea knowing you’ve not been a couch potato!
9th January 2021

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
Joan Robillard
My shopping is sort of a mix of somethings that are good for the planet and things I have been buying forever. Turning 73 soon and it is hard to teach an old dog new tricks.
January 9th, 2021  
