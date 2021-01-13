Previous
Pedestrian bridge by happypat
Photo 3393

Pedestrian bridge

Instead of the wooden bridge crossing the River Wyre we now have this massive steel bridge.
It spans the river along side the narrow road bridge. Much safer as there are many large vehicles using the road & this bridge is used by lots of school children as they walk to the village school just up the road.

Three good things:
1. I have my appointment for my Covid vaccination. Next Thursday is the day, I’m really pleased.
2. We’ve had Connie today, such a good girl & we had a long walk in the rain.
3. I have succumbed & opened a really nice box of chocolates we had for Christmas....well I bought them but didn’t give them to anyone so I have given them to myself! Only one layer of Lily O’Brien’s Irish chocolates.
Pat Knowles

carol white ace
Nicely captured
January 13th, 2021  
Judith Greenwood ace
Good news on the bridge, the vaccine (behave yourself for 10 days after!) and the chocolates! I love a Lily O’Brien!
January 13th, 2021  
Pat Knowles ace
@judithg I’ve had two...I’m cross with myself now for opening them! 😡
January 13th, 2021  
