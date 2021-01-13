Pedestrian bridge

Instead of the wooden bridge crossing the River Wyre we now have this massive steel bridge.

It spans the river along side the narrow road bridge. Much safer as there are many large vehicles using the road & this bridge is used by lots of school children as they walk to the village school just up the road.



Three good things:

1. I have my appointment for my Covid vaccination. Next Thursday is the day, I’m really pleased.

2. We’ve had Connie today, such a good girl & we had a long walk in the rain.

3. I have succumbed & opened a really nice box of chocolates we had for Christmas....well I bought them but didn’t give them to anyone so I have given them to myself! Only one layer of Lily O’Brien’s Irish chocolates.