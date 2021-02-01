Containers, trees & a small dog!

We went to check out our container today. We met our SIL there because last time we found it so hard to get into. Two heads are better than one in such times.

Connie came for the ride out!

There are 30 of these containers in this yard. Ours is number 29. We have a code to get through the automatic gate plus a key for our container & you can also add your own padlock if you wish.



Three good things:

1. All lovely & dry inside, we were slightly worried that the inside walls might be damp inside.

2. I took a look inside the rental cottage today, all very warm & beautifully clean. We can move in from today but no rush just at the moment, probably sometime next week.

3. Danish pastries.