New lines

Outside our house this morning they were replacing the telephone line all along the road.

A lovely day for them.



We are shattered tonight as we’ve been packing up again...so much stuff even in our temporary home....most of it’s gone to the container as the rental cottage is very well equipped. The kitchen cupboards to do tomorrow & the little bit of furniture we have here to join the other stuff in the container on Friday.



Three good things:

I left my mobile phone at home by mistake, good job Harry remembered the code for the gate!

2. We haven’t got a cat....it would have hated all this moving about.

3. The report to night of amazing footage of children in the Yemen & how they are walking over rubble & bombed out buildings to get to their shell of a school....how keen are they to learn...it took my breath away.