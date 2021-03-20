Balloons over Waikato

I was woken up this morning by my phone buzzing.
Our son in NZ was at the balloon festival in Hamilton NZ.
He sent us this photo, a video too which was even better but I don’t think I have ever seen a video on 365.
So strange to see all those people crowded together watching!
Three good things:
1. Cathy made me a macaroni cheese dish for my supper...I have never tasted it so I’m looking forward to a ready made meal. Harry has a cottage pie out of the freezer I made a while ago.
2. I have been to my nieces house to check out her kitchen... it was very nice & similar to what I would like.
3. Harry’s ears are firing on all cylinders after his trip to the hearing place.