Balloons over Waikato by happypat
Photo 3458

Balloons over Waikato

@julzmaioro will recognise this place!

I was woken up this morning by my phone buzzing.
Our son in NZ was at the balloon festival in Hamilton NZ.
He sent us this photo, a video too which was even better but I don’t think I have ever seen a video on 365.
So strange to see all those people crowded together watching!

Three good things:
1. Cathy made me a macaroni cheese dish for my supper...I have never tasted it so I’m looking forward to a ready made meal. Harry has a cottage pie out of the freezer I made a while ago.
2. I have been to my nieces house to check out her kitchen... it was very nice & similar to what I would like.
3. Harry’s ears are firing on all cylinders after his trip to the hearing place.
20th March 2021 20th Mar 21

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 11 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade, if only the...
Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh how wonderful! What fun!
March 20th, 2021  
Judith Greenwood ace
So lovely that it’s in the evening and with a crowd! There’s hope! Excellent good things.
March 20th, 2021  
Alison Tomlin ace
Its so strange to see crowds of people now. Gives me a panic... Bet that was a wonderful sight to see and the sky looks very dramatic behind.
March 20th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
What a wonderful sight!
March 20th, 2021  
