Two bathrooms

Called in today to show a friend the progress on the bungalow. We had been for lunch at the Cartford so as it was so near it was a good opportunity to have a look.
All systems go, builders & plumbers working together both bathrooms under construction.
That loo has been in every room I think, I will be glad to see the back of it!
Three good things:
1. Poshed up for the first time for a while!
2. So nice to sit in the sun & eat lunch out with a friend!
3. Reading quite an interesting book called The Midnight Library. A really different concept for a story.
And to meet with friends in the sun.. going to be doing that later though probably not as warm..