Two bathrooms by happypat
Photo 3556

Two bathrooms

Called in today to show a friend the progress on the bungalow. We had been for lunch at the Cartford so as it was so near it was a good opportunity to have a look.
All systems go, builders & plumbers working together both bathrooms under construction.
That loo has been in every room I think, I will be glad to see the back of it!

Three good things:
1. Poshed up for the first time for a while!
2. So nice to sit in the sun & eat lunch out with a friend!
3. Reading quite an interesting book called The Midnight Library. A really different concept for a story.
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 11 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade, if only the...
974% complete

Lesley ace
Haha! It’s really coming in now, isn’t it?
July 1st, 2021  
julia ace
Good to see progress being made..
And to meet with friends in the sun.. going to be doing that later though probably not as warm..
July 1st, 2021  
