Two bathrooms

Called in today to show a friend the progress on the bungalow. We had been for lunch at the Cartford so as it was so near it was a good opportunity to have a look.

All systems go, builders & plumbers working together both bathrooms under construction.

That loo has been in every room I think, I will be glad to see the back of it!



Three good things:

1. Poshed up for the first time for a while!

2. So nice to sit in the sun & eat lunch out with a friend!

3. Reading quite an interesting book called The Midnight Library. A really different concept for a story.