Watching one by happypat
Photo 3567

Watching one

Next door grandpa & granddaughter came out into the field this afternoon. They were flying a kite but sadly it had dropped down when I caught this shot.
Connie was watching carefully.

14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Pat Knowles

