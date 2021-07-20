Spray paint job

My first visit to the bungalow for almost two weeks.

Quite exciting to see the painter has almost finished, the tiler has started & Harrys shed minus roof is up.



I’ve been a bit quiet over the last two weeks as Harry, our daughter Cathy & I have all had Coronavirus.

I must say if Jack hadn’t been so on the ball about the lateral flow tests we would never even have guessed.

I had what seemed a minor cold. Sneezy a slight cough at the start but none of us had a temperature. Harry had a cough & was a bit weary but that could have been his operation…not the best time to contract Covid straight after a hip replacement!

Cathy had a very achy body, slight headache & a bit tired.

All of us lost our taste & smell for a few days.

Jack & Garth never caught it but of course we have all been isolating for the last two weeks.

I must admit I was scared at the start but thanks to the good old vaccine all was well.

We are pretty sure we picked it up in M&S picking sofas!



Anyway back to normal now wear your masks still…..it’s pretty mild for a most people now & I think people are treating it as a cold & just going round spreading it about.

There is a lot of it about now!



Three good things:

1. Vaccines.

2. Glorious weather while we have been unable to go out.

3. I have got through a lot of books…Clare Chambers has kept me going nicely, I love her books!