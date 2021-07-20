Previous
Spray paint job by happypat
Spray paint job

My first visit to the bungalow for almost two weeks.
Quite exciting to see the painter has almost finished, the tiler has started & Harrys shed minus roof is up.

I’ve been a bit quiet over the last two weeks as Harry, our daughter Cathy & I have all had Coronavirus.
I must say if Jack hadn’t been so on the ball about the lateral flow tests we would never even have guessed.
I had what seemed a minor cold. Sneezy a slight cough at the start but none of us had a temperature. Harry had a cough & was a bit weary but that could have been his operation…not the best time to contract Covid straight after a hip replacement!
Cathy had a very achy body, slight headache & a bit tired.
All of us lost our taste & smell for a few days.
Jack & Garth never caught it but of course we have all been isolating for the last two weeks.
I must admit I was scared at the start but thanks to the good old vaccine all was well.
We are pretty sure we picked it up in M&S picking sofas!

Anyway back to normal now wear your masks still…..it’s pretty mild for a most people now & I think people are treating it as a cold & just going round spreading it about.
There is a lot of it about now!

Three good things:
1. Vaccines.
2. Glorious weather while we have been unable to go out.
3. I have got through a lot of books…Clare Chambers has kept me going nicely, I love her books!
Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 11 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade, if only the...
978% complete

View this month »

