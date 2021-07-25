Previous
Flower bower by happypat
Photo 3576

Flower bower

Lydia & I went to pick Cathy & Garth up from the wedding last night.
Just amazing scenery….parking in a field & then a red path through a wood which was all lit up then opening out onto a lake & the marquee.
I remember years ago when this was the next door farm to ours & nothing like it looks these days.
A case of someone working their guts out & doing really well.
Silly me thought these wisteria flowers were real….our DIL says they are silk which makes complete sense!

Three good things:
1. Hard work rewarded.
2. Fabulous flower arrangements by Linda.
3. New potatoes from next door.
Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 11 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade, if only the...
Dawn ace
Amazing flower arrangement
July 25th, 2021  
