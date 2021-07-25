Flower bower

Lydia & I went to pick Cathy & Garth up from the wedding last night.

Just amazing scenery….parking in a field & then a red path through a wood which was all lit up then opening out onto a lake & the marquee.

I remember years ago when this was the next door farm to ours & nothing like it looks these days.

A case of someone working their guts out & doing really well.

Silly me thought these wisteria flowers were real….our DIL says they are silk which makes complete sense!



Three good things:

1. Hard work rewarded.

2. Fabulous flower arrangements by Linda.

3. New potatoes from next door.