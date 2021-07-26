Previous
Me & Dot….birthday visits. by happypat
Photo 3577

Me & Dot….birthday visits.

A lovely day celebrating my birthday.
Started off badly as we overslept so had a mad rush to get to Harry’s first physio at the hospital. Had to take into account the 20 minute longer journey but we made it & only three minutes late.

Cathy ordered an afternoon tea to be delivered….delicious & a real treat!

It’s been quite a hectic day but enjoyable!
Slacking again with 365, I don’t know where the time goes lately!

Three good things:
1. I’m touched so many people remembered my birthday, thank you all.
2. Phone calls from NZ tonight too! 😍
3. Harry has been promoted to a walking stick instead of crutches.
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

Pat Knowles

Peggy Sirk ace
So glad you had a chance to relax and celebrate your special day after a hectic start! Cheers to another year, Pat...one that will find you in your beautiful new home!
July 26th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy Birthday Pat . It looks as if you have a fab day So good to hear that Harry hashed a promotion to walking sticks
July 26th, 2021  
Hazel ace
Many happy returns and many more!
July 26th, 2021  
leggzy
Happy Birthday. Lovely capture
July 26th, 2021  
