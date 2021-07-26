Me & Dot….birthday visits.

A lovely day celebrating my birthday.

Started off badly as we overslept so had a mad rush to get to Harry’s first physio at the hospital. Had to take into account the 20 minute longer journey but we made it & only three minutes late.



Cathy ordered an afternoon tea to be delivered….delicious & a real treat!



It’s been quite a hectic day but enjoyable!

Slacking again with 365, I don’t know where the time goes lately!



Three good things:

1. I’m touched so many people remembered my birthday, thank you all.

2. Phone calls from NZ tonight too! 😍

3. Harry has been promoted to a walking stick instead of crutches.