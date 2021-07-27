Previous
Big changes at the house today. Decking area taking shape. It was good to feel how we will be able to walk straight out of the bifold doors into the garden.
Justine has tiled one bathroom & is starting the large open plan area.

Three good things:
1. Bedroom carpets chosen.
2. Harry met up with his bowling pals for a teacake & coffee.
3. I have been told by number 2 son in NZ to call the bungalow a house….it’s a word not used in NZ as their house which are mostly single storey living are houses. Bungalow is not my favourite word so I might oblige!
julia ace
Great deck area.. you will love that.. getting closer🏡☕☀️
July 27th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
House sounds good to me too! Decking looking good
July 27th, 2021  
Pat Knowles ace
@julzmaioro It will curve round along the existing shape & have a couple of shallow steps onto the lawn but at the shed end will slope down like a ramp Julz.
July 27th, 2021  
