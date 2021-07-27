Decking area.

Big changes at the house today. Decking area taking shape. It was good to feel how we will be able to walk straight out of the bifold doors into the garden.

Justine has tiled one bathroom & is starting the large open plan area.



Three good things:

1. Bedroom carpets chosen.

2. Harry met up with his bowling pals for a teacake & coffee.

3. I have been told by number 2 son in NZ to call the bungalow a house….it’s a word not used in NZ as their house which are mostly single storey living are houses. Bungalow is not my favourite word so I might oblige!