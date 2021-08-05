Previous
Next
Nina by happypat
Photo 3586

Nina

This is our great granddaughter Nina. She is ten months old & a real happy little soul.

Sorry I am quite absent from 365 at the moment. Seem to have lots on but will do better hopefully.

Three good things:
1. Our DIL sends us a photo of Nina pretty much everyday so really feel we are watching her grow up from afar.
2. Clothes bought for Harry from M&S that didn’t suit gone back fir a refund.
3. Chinese take away tonight.
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 11 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade, if only the...
982% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
What a darling! So much life in these sparkling eyes! 💕
August 6th, 2021  
Dianne
She’s a sweetie with a cheeky grin.
August 6th, 2021  
Granny7 ace
Such a fabulous smile
August 6th, 2021  
Pat Knowles ace
@sarah19 @dide Thank you both, her hair is beginning to grow I think!
August 6th, 2021  
julia ace
What a little cutie..
August 6th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a little cutie ! Lovely that you can frequently see a photo of her - and see her developing and growing !
Don't be hard on yourself re 365 - you have so much going on at the moment - You will have more time on your hands once you have settled in you new home ! Enjoy your Chinese !!
August 6th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Such a lovely smile!
August 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise