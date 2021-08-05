Nina

This is our great granddaughter Nina. She is ten months old & a real happy little soul.



Sorry I am quite absent from 365 at the moment. Seem to have lots on but will do better hopefully.



Three good things:

1. Our DIL sends us a photo of Nina pretty much everyday so really feel we are watching her grow up from afar.

2. Clothes bought for Harry from M&S that didn’t suit gone back fir a refund.

3. Chinese take away tonight.