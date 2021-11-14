Previous
Watch out Connie….the wave is catching you! by happypat
Photo 3673

Watch out Connie….the wave is catching you!

Cathy, Garth, Harry & I took Connie a walk on the beach at Blackpool today.
She has sore paws through treading on strimmed nettles we think. Cathy thought the smooth sand & salt water would be good for her feet.
She certainly made the most of the sea water which was quite unusual in its self as she hasn’t been too keen on going in the water up to now but seemed to love it today.
A beautiful day on a beautiful beach. Say what you like about Blackpool the beach is amazing!

Three good things:
1. Unexpected trips out!
2. Went in a lovely cafe afterwards for scones & coffee. Connie had a sausage.
3. Jack has come round tonight for his tea & to put the Grand Prix on live for Harry.
14th November 2021 14th Nov 21

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 11 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade, if only the...
1006% complete

View this month »

bkb in the city
Great capture
November 14th, 2021  
julia ace
Faster Connie.. The salt water would do he little good..
November 14th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful shot - She is certainly trying to beat the waves !
November 14th, 2021  
Sue Cooper ace
That's a gorgeous capture. Connie is adorable.
November 14th, 2021  
