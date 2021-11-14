Watch out Connie….the wave is catching you!

Cathy, Garth, Harry & I took Connie a walk on the beach at Blackpool today.

She has sore paws through treading on strimmed nettles we think. Cathy thought the smooth sand & salt water would be good for her feet.

She certainly made the most of the sea water which was quite unusual in its self as she hasn’t been too keen on going in the water up to now but seemed to love it today.

A beautiful day on a beautiful beach. Say what you like about Blackpool the beach is amazing!



Three good things:

1. Unexpected trips out!

2. Went in a lovely cafe afterwards for scones & coffee. Connie had a sausage.

3. Jack has come round tonight for his tea & to put the Grand Prix on live for Harry.