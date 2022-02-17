Stay away Storm Eunice!

Our opposite neighbours daughter is getting married this Saturday. Finally after two postponements because of Covid the day has almost arrived! Unfortunately Storm Eunice is due to hit our shores p around 8am tomorrow morning. They survived Storm Dudley last night by placing two silo trailers across the back of the marquee to shelter it from the wind.

Fingers crossed all is well.



Three good things:

1. I have planted some flowers & bulbs in the wall at the front of the house.

2. I have been putting pictures up today.

3. The guest bedroom is all ready for our first guests probably this Saturday after the wedding.