Stay away Storm Eunice! by happypat
Photo 3764

Stay away Storm Eunice!

Our opposite neighbours daughter is getting married this Saturday. Finally after two postponements because of Covid the day has almost arrived! Unfortunately Storm Eunice is due to hit our shores p around 8am tomorrow morning. They survived Storm Dudley last night by placing two silo trailers across the back of the marquee to shelter it from the wind.
Fingers crossed all is well.

Three good things:
1. I have planted some flowers & bulbs in the wall at the front of the house.
2. I have been putting pictures up today.
3. The guest bedroom is all ready for our first guests probably this Saturday after the wedding.
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Photo Details

julia ace
Fingers crossed all goes well and no weather spoiler.. looks a very tidy home.
I am sure your first guests are in for a treat..
February 17th, 2022  
Sarah Bremner ace
Oh I do hope they can have a lovely wedding day.
February 17th, 2022  
