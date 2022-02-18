Previous
Mini garden by happypat
Photo 3765

Mini garden

I planted these alpines & bulbs yesterday in our new front garden wall.
Not very exciting but I have nothing else new.
No damage so far during Storm Eunice thank goodness!
Some scary footage of trees coming down & the top of the spire on a church being blown off!

Three good things:
1. We have just had the bride round, we have said they can use our drive to park cars so she popped in to say thank you. She said she was nervous!
2. We’ve stayed in most of the day & watched the curling at the Winter Olympics. Both our teams are in the final so two medals at last!
3. Both UK grandchildren are home this weekend as it’s the anniversary of other grandads death. Lydia has decided not to travel from Newcastle until the morning thank goodness & Jack will come by train tomorrow.
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Pat Knowles

Sarah Bremner ace
That's very pretty and no bending or kneeling needed to look after that lovely garden.
Was wondering about your weather and the bride across the road! 😊
February 18th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
@sarah19 it has t been too bad Sallie thankfully…marquee still up thank goodness but I can hear the wind blowing now…never seems so bad in daylight!
February 18th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Looks super ❤️ All the best for the weekend's commemorations. It was my brother's anniversary yesterday. Always a poignant thing.
February 18th, 2022  
Dianne
Such a nice area to plant and it will be easy to care for. Hopefully the weather is ok for the wedding next door.
February 18th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
@casablanca Yes it’s a sad loss & a poignant time for remembering loved ones.
February 18th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
@dide Thank you Dianna….the wind is supposed to die down later….it’s sounds a bit noisy outside just now…a worry they could do without but a very odd time to have a marquee weeding!
February 18th, 2022  
