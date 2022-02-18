Mini garden

I planted these alpines & bulbs yesterday in our new front garden wall.

Not very exciting but I have nothing else new.

No damage so far during Storm Eunice thank goodness!

Some scary footage of trees coming down & the top of the spire on a church being blown off!



Three good things:

1. We have just had the bride round, we have said they can use our drive to park cars so she popped in to say thank you. She said she was nervous!

2. We’ve stayed in most of the day & watched the curling at the Winter Olympics. Both our teams are in the final so two medals at last!

3. Both UK grandchildren are home this weekend as it’s the anniversary of other grandads death. Lydia has decided not to travel from Newcastle until the morning thank goodness & Jack will come by train tomorrow.