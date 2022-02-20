Previous
Next
Let the music play…… by happypat
Photo 3767

Let the music play……

Wow what a wedding that was!
We only walked across the road to bed at 1.30am!
Fantastic live band called The Funtime Frankies.
Great food & a very outgoing family who celebrated well!
Ended up with karaoke!
Lovely to have our friends staying over & a long brunch of bacon & egg this morning.

Three good things:
1. We were warm enough in the marquee….
2. Meeting up with all our neighbours again.
3. The bride & groom popped in this morning with a table decoration in thanks for letting them use our drive for parking.
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1032% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
Wow it's all hoping off by the looks.. Nice to be able to have a good old knees up..
February 20th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
That looks wild fun!
February 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise