Let the music play……

Wow what a wedding that was!

We only walked across the road to bed at 1.30am!

Fantastic live band called The Funtime Frankies.

Great food & a very outgoing family who celebrated well!

Ended up with karaoke!

Lovely to have our friends staying over & a long brunch of bacon & egg this morning.



Three good things:

1. We were warm enough in the marquee….

2. Meeting up with all our neighbours again.

3. The bride & groom popped in this morning with a table decoration in thanks for letting them use our drive for parking.