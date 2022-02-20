Let the music play……

Wow what a wedding that was!
We only walked across the road to bed at 1.30am!
Fantastic live band called The Funtime Frankies.
Great food & a very outgoing family who celebrated well!
Ended up with karaoke!
Lovely to have our friends staying over & a long brunch of bacon & egg this morning.
Three good things:
1. We were warm enough in the marquee….
2. Meeting up with all our neighbours again.
3. The bride & groom popped in this morning with a table decoration in thanks for letting them use our drive for parking.