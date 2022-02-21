Previous
Bridal arrangement by happypat
Photo 3768

Bridal arrangement

A lovely gift from the bride & groom.
I have put it out in the hall as it’s cooler there.

Three good things:
1. I bought some cheap ankle weights from Aldi today. I looked online & they were twice the price & then half again for the postage. Only half a kilogram each so I will strap two on one leg then swap them round. I was told to get one Kg weight!
2. A quick walk with Connie in her new red jacket.
3. I found what looks like a small diamond stone on the rug. It’s not out of my ring so a bit of a mystery. I think I will take it to the jewellers just to make sure.
21st February 2022

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1032% complete

Boxplayer ace
Very pretty.
February 21st, 2022  
