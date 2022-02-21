Bridal arrangement

A lovely gift from the bride & groom.

I have put it out in the hall as it’s cooler there.



Three good things:

1. I bought some cheap ankle weights from Aldi today. I looked online & they were twice the price & then half again for the postage. Only half a kilogram each so I will strap two on one leg then swap them round. I was told to get one Kg weight!

2. A quick walk with Connie in her new red jacket.

3. I found what looks like a small diamond stone on the rug. It’s not out of my ring so a bit of a mystery. I think I will take it to the jewellers just to make sure.