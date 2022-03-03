Previous
Across the fields to Hawkshead Parish Church by happypat
Photo 3778

Across the fields to Hawkshead Parish Church

One from last month as it’s been a wet & horrid day.
We have been out to the garden centre to look at hedging but I forgot to take a photo.

If you look carefully you can see Connie running along the path. Poor girl won’t be running tonight as she’s had the op today…no babies for Connie!

Three good things:
1. Called in at Cathys & she had bought us a steak pie from Longridge market.
2. The greengrocer gave me two limes for my G&T.
3. We have enough left for two pancakes tonight.
3rd March 2022

Pat Knowles

Judith Johnson
Love this rural view. So good to be near enough to walk here
March 3rd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely leading line
March 3rd, 2022  
