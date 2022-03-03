Across the fields to Hawkshead Parish Church

One from last month as it’s been a wet & horrid day.

We have been out to the garden centre to look at hedging but I forgot to take a photo.



If you look carefully you can see Connie running along the path. Poor girl won’t be running tonight as she’s had the op today…no babies for Connie!



Three good things:

1. Called in at Cathys & she had bought us a steak pie from Longridge market.

2. The greengrocer gave me two limes for my G&T.

3. We have enough left for two pancakes tonight.