Photo 3778
Across the fields to Hawkshead Parish Church
One from last month as it’s been a wet & horrid day.
We have been out to the garden centre to look at hedging but I forgot to take a photo.
If you look carefully you can see Connie running along the path. Poor girl won’t be running tonight as she’s had the op today…no babies for Connie!
Three good things:
1. Called in at Cathys & she had bought us a steak pie from Longridge market.
2. The greengrocer gave me two limes for my G&T.
3. We have enough left for two pancakes tonight.
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
2
1
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
4569
photos
145
followers
129
following
1035% complete
3771
3772
3773
3774
3775
3776
3777
3778
Views
14
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
14th January 2022 3:21pm
church
,
lake
,
district
,
cumbria
,
hawkshead
Judith Johnson
Love this rural view. So good to be near enough to walk here
March 3rd, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely leading line
March 3rd, 2022
