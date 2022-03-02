Previous
Next
It’s Springtime! by happypat
Photo 3777

It’s Springtime!

I love these very small daffodils, so dainty & perfect.

Three good things:
1. I have to really rack my brains today for good things! We are warm, well fed & healthy so lots to be thankful for in fact three good things there!
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1034% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
A lovely spring-like scene despite the weather
March 2nd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely bunch of daffs , they look so Springlike with the trailing blue of the periwinkle. One of those miserable non descript days .but as you say we still have things to be thankful for .
March 2nd, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
Lovely spring time flowers.
March 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise