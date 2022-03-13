A Sunday afternoon in Cumbria

Not my photo but Cathy posted me this today.

Walking round Far Sawry….Beatrice Potter country…Garth & Connie having a Sunday walk.

I couldn’t let this photo pass me by when I have been nowhere & done nothing today….



Three good things:

1. The wind has died down thankfully as our wood burner has been smoking a lot this afternoon….the chimney evidently does not like a strong south western wind. Will have to have a chat with the man himself.

2. What’s App talking to my brother on his usual winter sojourn in Spain & my sister in Norfolk.

3. An ice cream wafer.

