Previous
Next
A Sunday afternoon in Cumbria by happypat
Photo 3788

A Sunday afternoon in Cumbria

Not my photo but Cathy posted me this today.
Walking round Far Sawry….Beatrice Potter country…Garth & Connie having a Sunday walk.
I couldn’t let this photo pass me by when I have been nowhere & done nothing today….

Three good things:
1. The wind has died down thankfully as our wood burner has been smoking a lot this afternoon….the chimney evidently does not like a strong south western wind. Will have to have a chat with the man himself.
2. What’s App talking to my brother on his usual winter sojourn in Spain & my sister in Norfolk.
3. An ice cream wafer.
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1037% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
A lovely scene and capture.Love the moss clad dry stone wall
March 13th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
It’s a lovely scene. Love that very heavily moss clad wall!
March 13th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
How very lovely. Had a nice day round here several years ago.
March 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise