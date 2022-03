Fritillaries

At the bottom of our garden there is a very large clump of these pretty flowers.

So many bulbs & spring flowers are surprising us, popping up all over the place.

I really like these so was very happy to see their pretty heads.



Three good things:

1. A fantastic day….I sat in the sun all afternoon reading my book.

2. I planted an English Bluebell plant. Hoping it will multiply among the trees.

3. Warm enough tonight not to have the wood burner on.