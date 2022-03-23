Jumping for Joy!

A visit from our son in law this morning & he brought Connie with him of course.

We sat out on the deck in the sun & after lunch Garth went for a bike ride & I took Connie a walk on our usual route.

I got low down & shouted for her…loved her little jump for joy!



Three good things:

1. The electrician came late in the afternoon to make a start in our little finishing jobs. I asked him why the towel rails were on all day when they were supposed to be on a timer. Turned out the timer was on auto so for some reason & meant that the timer was pretty obsolete….now it’s on just in the morning & evening!

2. Harry has been strimming in the garden.

3. Number one son in New Zealand has a birthday today. We spoke to him last night & wished him happy birthday.