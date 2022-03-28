A day in the garden.

Harry & I have been gardening today.

Weeding & mowing & planting our three new plants.

The garden does look lots better & I must say I got into it today….I am a reluctant gardener but when the sun is out I must day I quite enjoyed it today. Quite a bit more to do still.

You can see in this photo where our fence blew down we are waiting for the fencer to come & look, I think he must be busy!



Three good things:

1. Our red camellia is looking rather spectacular.

2. I think I might sleep well tonight!!

3. A trellis for our climbing clematis.