A day in the garden.

Harry & I have been gardening today.
Weeding & mowing & planting our three new plants.
The garden does look lots better & I must say I got into it today….I am a reluctant gardener but when the sun is out I must day I quite enjoyed it today. Quite a bit more to do still.
You can see in this photo where our fence blew down we are waiting for the fencer to come & look, I think he must be busy!
Three good things:
1. Our red camellia is looking rather spectacular.
2. I think I might sleep well tonight!!
3. A trellis for our climbing clematis.