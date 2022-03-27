Mothers Day treat! Happy Mothers Day to you all.

Looking forward to eating these after our roast chicken dinner.

Might have to have half each as they are big!!

Marks & Spencer’s best ever eclair!

Lovely cards & flowers for me. 🥰



Three good things:

1. Such a beautiful,Spring this year! Lovely blue sky & sun. Amazing blossom on Magnolias, cherry trees, daffodils & lots of other bulbs.

2. We have had our bifold doors open & sitting in our new garden chairs.

3. I popped to the garden centre early this morning & bought an evergreen clematis called Armandii, it looks & sounds like the beautiful one we saw yesterday.

4. While at the garden centre I saw the same chairs & table set we bought last Sunday but £150 dearer!!