Mothers Day treat! Happy Mothers Day to you all.

Looking forward to eating these after our roast chicken dinner.
Might have to have half each as they are big!!
Marks & Spencer’s best ever eclair!
Lovely cards & flowers for me. 🥰
Three good things:
1. Such a beautiful,Spring this year! Lovely blue sky & sun. Amazing blossom on Magnolias, cherry trees, daffodils & lots of other bulbs.
2. We have had our bifold doors open & sitting in our new garden chairs.
3. I popped to the garden centre early this morning & bought an evergreen clematis called Armandii, it looks & sounds like the beautiful one we saw yesterday.
4. While at the garden centre I saw the same chairs & table set we bought last Sunday but £150 dearer!!