Mothers Day treat! Happy Mothers Day to you all. by happypat
Photo 3802

Mothers Day treat! Happy Mothers Day to you all.

Looking forward to eating these after our roast chicken dinner.
Might have to have half each as they are big!!
Marks & Spencer’s best ever eclair!
Lovely cards & flowers for me. 🥰

Three good things:
1. Such a beautiful,Spring this year! Lovely blue sky & sun. Amazing blossom on Magnolias, cherry trees, daffodils & lots of other bulbs.
2. We have had our bifold doors open & sitting in our new garden chairs.
3. I popped to the garden centre early this morning & bought an evergreen clematis called Armandii, it looks & sounds like the beautiful one we saw yesterday.
4. While at the garden centre I saw the same chairs & table set we bought last Sunday but £150 dearer!!
