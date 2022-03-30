St Peter’s Square, Manchester.

We took the Metro into Man Hester last Saturday. I was impressed with the convenience of the whole ride, the way you bought your fare & the speed & cleanliness.

The statue here is of Emily Pankhurst, a British political activist & leader of the suffragette movement.

Hazel Reeves designed the bronze figure & it was erected in 1918 to celebrate the centenary of the first election where women over the age of 30 could vote.

Emily Pankhurst looked tiny.

I will post it in my extras.



Three good things:

1. Harry has sown his grass seed. We are grassing over the bottom of the garden where we are planting trees plus up the right hand side too…there is enough flower beds up the left hand side for us to look after!!

2. A smaller bill than we expected from the electrician.

3. Our poor little Finn in New Zealand has covid but not too ill hopefully. Only a sore throat at the moment.