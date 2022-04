Charity lunch

A very nice lunch today with a hanging basket demo & plants for sale.

We are buying shrubs to fill up the only flower bed we will have so I bought this one as it’s a NZ based one I was told. Evergreen too…we like evergreen!



Three good things:

1. I took a friend home & she showed us round her house & garden….

2. Harry had the wood burner on when I got home…we haven’t had it on for a while so a real treat.

3. We have postponed our second lunch out tomorrow until next week!