Previous
Next
Tree envy by happypat
Photo 3833

Tree envy

We are coveting our neighbours tree!

Isn’t this beautiful…some type of Japanese Acer but what variety I don’t know.
Think we might have to check this out!

Three good things:
1. Company for lunch.
2. Harry delivered all the Focus magazines.
3. I have been weeding. I’m getting quite keen on this gardening lark!
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1050% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise