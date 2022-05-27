Previous
Hanging baskets by happypat
Photo 3859

Hanging baskets

This is the plant nursery where I bought those red daisy like plants.
I went back for some more today as I’m going to put a tub each side of our front door.

Three good things:
1. No more trifle left, I’m sick of it!! 🤣🤣
2. An invitation to an evening wedding reception.
3. I just remembered to plug my kindle in ….almost out of battery!
Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 12
Pam Knowler
I am waiting until we come back from Devon on 18th June and then I will be going to the garden centre to spend the garden vouchers I got for my birthday! I will enjoy doing that! Hopefully there will be some good hanging baskets left! We are off on Sunday morning! I’m hoping all the traffic will have gone down M5 on Saturday!
May 27th, 2022  
