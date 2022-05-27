Hanging baskets

This is the plant nursery where I bought those red daisy like plants.

I went back for some more today as I’m going to put a tub each side of our front door.



Three good things:

1. No more trifle left, I’m sick of it!! 🤣🤣

2. An invitation to an evening wedding reception.

3. I just remembered to plug my kindle in ….almost out of battery!