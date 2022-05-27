Sign up
Photo 3859
Hanging baskets
This is the plant nursery where I bought those red daisy like plants.
I went back for some more today as I’m going to put a tub each side of our front door.
Three good things:
1. No more trifle left, I’m sick of it!! 🤣🤣
2. An invitation to an evening wedding reception.
3. I just remembered to plug my kindle in ….almost out of battery!
27th May 2022
27th May 22
1
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
4656
photos
140
followers
126
following
1057% complete
View this month »
Tags
flowers
,
hanging
,
baskets
,
greenhouse
Pam Knowler
ace
I am waiting until we come back from Devon on 18th June and then I will be going to the garden centre to spend the garden vouchers I got for my birthday! I will enjoy doing that! Hopefully there will be some good hanging baskets left! We are off on Sunday morning! I’m hoping all the traffic will have gone down M5 on Saturday!
May 27th, 2022
