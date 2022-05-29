Garth & Cathy

We picked Jack up at lunchtime after his friends stag weekend in the Lake District.

Dropped him off at home & our daughter & son in law were just off out to another retirement do. Third meal out in a row for them!

Jack was taking their photo so he sent me this one for todays 365 post.



Three good things:

1. We have put some Union Jack bunting up over the porch.

2. We have really enjoyed watching the Chelsea Flower show this year, I fancy going next year.

3. The pretty dresses the presenters are wearing. It must be quite a cost & they must go shopping for a different dress every day. Very flowery this year!