This family is for the Queen by happypat
This family is for the Queen

On our walk today Connie & I deliberately went via this house to see the sheep & lamb. Friends of Cathy & Garth it’s caused a few stares!
We had a lovely walk & I’ve quite a few photos to post in the next few days.

Three good things:
1. I took two paracetamol before I set off…seemed to work as not too much pain on the walk.
2. Plenty of seats to rest on….a little stop does the world of good.
3. A vote in parliament, let’s hope this will end one way or another & we can leave party gate behind! I’m sick of hearing about it!
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Krista Marson ace
too funny!
June 6th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
That is brilliant! Totally agree on partygate. Don’t know if Bojo will survive, don’t care right now - just want to move on!
June 6th, 2022  
