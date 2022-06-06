This family is for the Queen

On our walk today Connie & I deliberately went via this house to see the sheep & lamb. Friends of Cathy & Garth it’s caused a few stares!

We had a lovely walk & I’ve quite a few photos to post in the next few days.



Three good things:

1. I took two paracetamol before I set off…seemed to work as not too much pain on the walk.

2. Plenty of seats to rest on….a little stop does the world of good.

3. A vote in parliament, let’s hope this will end one way or another & we can leave party gate behind! I’m sick of hearing about it!