A little bit of vintage in the tractor run procession!

Over 200 tractors & waggons but none enjoyed it more than this old guy on his vintage little grey Fergie.

I loved the way he held his arm aloft!

Great Eccleston was busy.



Three good things:

1. A last long walk with Connie this afternoon. She goes home tonight! Not a good thing but I think she will be glad to see her family again.

2. Some goodies from Marks & Spencer’s food outlet on the way home.

3. Chatting on the canal bank.