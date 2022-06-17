Previous
Peonies & a brick wall. by happypat
Photo 3879

Peonies & a brick wall.

Taken on my walk to the pharmacy this morning.

I love peonies especially this colour.
We have two peony shrubs in our garden but they need a support putting in place next spring to stop them flopping over.
A very disappointing day as we have no sun from mid morning, a sneaky but warm wind & a nightmare traffic situation as the M6 has been closed since the early hours & the traffic is diverting itself off the principle diversion onto smaller roads right past our house.
They are actually queuing to get down Cartford Lane & over the toll bridge….they will be rubbing their hands together at 60p for a car.

I have spent a long afternoon doing travel insurance online. Too long a story to go into but it’s done!
Pat Knowles

