Peonies & a brick wall.

Taken on my walk to the pharmacy this morning.



I love peonies especially this colour.

We have two peony shrubs in our garden but they need a support putting in place next spring to stop them flopping over.

A very disappointing day as we have no sun from mid morning, a sneaky but warm wind & a nightmare traffic situation as the M6 has been closed since the early hours & the traffic is diverting itself off the principle diversion onto smaller roads right past our house.

They are actually queuing to get down Cartford Lane & over the toll bridge….they will be rubbing their hands together at 60p for a car.



I have spent a long afternoon doing travel insurance online. Too long a story to go into but it’s done!